Chinese doctors to conduct surgery of cleft lip patients from Tuesday

A group of Chinese and Pakistani surgeons will operate upon cleft lip patients from Tuesday. In this connection, a free medical camp is being arranged here at Akhbar Niazi teaching hospital, Bharkau to conduct the surgery, a press release Sunday said.

It will be 6-day medial camp, and we are expecting that around fifty most complicated cleft lip and plate patients will go through the surgery, the camp’s organizer Prof Dr Farhat Akhtar Rehman said.

The two-member Chinese doctors will arrive here on Monday. The camp is being organized by Islamabad Cleft Lip and Plate Association (ICLAPA).

The patients suffering from this serious disease will be re-checked for their further treatment. The affected patients may contact at phone No 051-2251275 or 03215568018 for necessary information.

According to President of ICLAPA M Aftab, such medical facility is being provided to affected children on regular basis, enabling them to live a normal life.

The association is engaged in this task for last many years. The ICLAPA also offers services, such as instructing mothers as how to feed newborns with cleft lips and cleft palate, besides providing speech therapy and dental treatment of patients. It was also trying to create awareness among the general public about these congenital defects. He hoped that well-to-do people will come forward to support the organization to serve ailing humanity.—APP

