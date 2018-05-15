Chinese doctors successfully operate 48 cleft lip patients

A team of Chinese doctors has joined their Pakistani colleagues to operate 48 cleft lip and palate patients during five-day medical camp concluded here on Monday. Dr Ma Lian and Dr Zhou Xia of Beijing Cleft Hospital have especially traveled to Islamabad to join the camp during which a number of affected patients were successfully operated upon.

The camp was arranged by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLPA). It was set up at Dr Akbar Niazi teaching hospital Bharaku.

During their stay in Islamabad, the Chinese doctors also provided training to the young medical practitioners to treat such patients.

At a reception hosted here in the honour of the Chinese doctors, it was announced that the two sides will cooperate with each other to set up Cleft Lip and Palate Centre to provide the treatment to the deserving patients on regular basis free of cost.

The reception was addressed among others by the Association’s President M. Aftab, Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman, Prof Dr Azhar Sheikh, Zainab Sulman and Dr Zahida Ahmed who explained the complexity of the disease and treatment process, while pledging to continue mission to serve the ailing humanity. Dr Farhat said “They feel immensely pleasure to give the affected children a new life and to have a smile on their face.”—APP

