Chinese doctors conduct 531 cataract surgeries

Staff Reporter

The Chinese team of Doctors and paramedics has successfully completed the free eye surgeries in which 531 cataract patients were operated from poor and needy background during 9 to 19 January, at Pakistan Eye Bank Society Hospital, North Karachi.

The project is a part of Pak-China Medical Corridor organized by PMA and CMA. The team headed by Prof. Li Zhaohui of PLAG hospital Beijing China arrived in the metropolis on January 7th along with equipment, IOLs and medicines to be provided free to poor patients.

The Project Bright Journey Pakistan is totally funded and financed by Life Line Express China; PEBS hospital provided logistic support services to the team and conducted free eye camps last month for the screening and registration of patients. Pre-op and post-op care were also be provided by the hospital.

A total of 531 cataract patients were operated during the eye camp.

Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Minister of Health Government of Sind, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Federal Secretary of Health, Mr. Yao Jing, the Ambassador of China in Pakistan, Ms Le Aimi, Honorary Poverty Alleviation Work, Ambassador of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mrs. FONG WONG, Founding Chairman Lifeline Express Hong Kong, Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA, Dr Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA, Qazi Sajid Ali, President PEBS, Dr Akhtar Jamal Khan, Vice President PEBS, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Medical Director were present on the concluding ceremony.

Acting Consul General of China in Karachi Chen Xiaodong along with other dignitaries from China also attended the ceremony.