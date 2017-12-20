Chinese diplomat lauds PCJCCI for promoting of Pak-China ties

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Zhao Lijian, Charge d’affairs, Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China has appreciated the Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry for undertaking a successful move to bridge in the communication gap between peoples of China and Pakistan.

In a meeting with M. Naveed along with the secretary general, M. Salahuddin Hanif, he acknowledged the contribution of PCJCCI in this regard and especially applauded the initiative of publishing the first Chinese-Urdu dictionary and Chinese Language Learning Book in Pakistan Zhao highly appreciated PCJCCI for bridging up the language barrier. He said that the platforms like PCJCCI, which are promoting and facilitating common masses for acquiring Chinese language knowledge, are the great contributors of growth in currently growing relations between China and Pakistan. He highly acknowledged the foresightedness of PCJCCI for realizing the need of exclusive Chinese publications designed to ease people of both China and Pakistan.

S.M Naveed apprised Charge D’ affairs with the services of PCJCCI. He informed that Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been formed and working to identify the inherent trade & investment potential besides suggesting the ways to combat challenges/threats to the sustained momentum of economic co-operation through collaborative efforts of both countries.

S.M. Naveed further discussed with Zhao about Relocation of Labor intensive Chinese Industry to Pakistan. He said that China is moving from labor-intensive to a capital-intensive industry that will relocate to other countries, “China’s upgrading to higher industries will leave a huge space for Pakistan to enter a labor-intensive industrialization development phase” mentioned S.M. Naveed. He was confident that Pakistan can attract the Chinese manufacturing sector by developing a trained workforce for industries. S.M. Naveed said that PCJCCI is in the continuous effort to highlight and invite labor-intensive industries of China to venture with Pakistani companies.

Zhao was greatly inspired by the enthusiasm of PCJCCI and the effective execution of plans under the fertile minds of its leaders. He said and hoped that both Pakistanis and Chinese will equally be benefited by the initiatives taken by PCJCCI. It was notable that Strategically, Pakistan and China trade promotion can act as an antidote to implement the complete philosophy of ‘Belt and Road’ initiative to be emulated in other parts of the region.