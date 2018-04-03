Chinese dignitaries presence reiterates success of Blue World City’s event

Rawalpindi

The investors and dealers meet organized at the orientation of Blue World City stirred a storm at the project site in Chakri. The event that was successfully planned and structured on April 1, 2018, featured special guests from China as well. Blue World City was coined as the next most successful residential and commercial project, in line with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor route. The location of this venture was termed as the most significant in terms of the future of CPEC and its close proximity to M2 (Lahore- Islamabad Motorway and the new Islamabad airport, paving way for attractive investment.

Blue Group of Companies, the parent company behind Blue World City, boasts of its extraordinary reputation in the local business world. This collaboration in establishing a Pakistan-China friendly city project covers an unprecedented development in providing residential apartments, introducing the concept of a commercial district and an unparalleled standard water theme park as part of the residential community.

The event featured CEO BGC, SaadNazir, Advisor at Centre of Excellence, CPEC Islamabad, Dr. HasnainJaved, Mr. Cui Yong (Deputy Secretary One Belt One Road Initiative), Ms. DraganaOstic (Expert on foreign relations at Jiangsu University), China, Ms. Jennifer Fan Du (Investment Manager) amongst notable speakers. Local property advisors and dealers also validated the reasoning and motive, which was to capitalize on the value-added benefits for the local and foreign investors of this CPEC influenced venture. Later, the foreign and the local guests were given an aerial assessment of the project site via Heli ride. The project is expected to launch formally after the relevant authorities give necessary approvals in time.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blue Group of Companies had a few words to say about their upcoming Blue World City project “We are here with the expectation to deliver on our word of involving the local and foreign investor for the benefit of the country. This BWC project inaugural session serves to aware you that the foundation for a modernized residential and commercial hub has been laid and it gets only better from here. We are taking the long-term approach and realizing that CPEC is the epicenter of the economic activity and its time that people at the grass root level take interest and invest in getting their share of the pie.

This project, with its prime location adjacent to the M2 Motorway and closest to the new Islamabad airport will serve as an attractive destination to reap the benefits of CPEC for both Chinese and Pakistani people, who wish to relocate here for business or personal purposes. I am certain that the project will be a huge success.