Chinese dialogue with alienated Balochs

ACCORDING to a report appearing in The Financial Times, China is engaged in low-key dialogue with estranged Balochs as part of efforts to secure China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stabilise strategically important Balochistan province of Pakistan. It quotes sources that China has quietly made a lot of progress in the process and even though separatists occasionally try to carry out odd attack, they are not making a forceful push.

No doubt, China has its own reasons to engage militants into peace dialogue as it has plans of investment worth billions of dollars in Gwadar and elsewhere in Balochistan. It would also use the port and land routes for import and export of various products and, therefore, peace and security in Balochistan also matter much for Beijing. However, it is quite understandable that the major beneficiaries would be people of Pakistan and especially Balochistan as restoration of complete peace would allow smooth completion of huge developmental activities and programmes that would accelerate pace of socio-economic progress of the province. Pakistan’s civil-military leadership has also been claiming to pursue peace dialogue but so far there are no indications that their efforts have borne any fruit, which is most unfortunate. This clearly depicts the level of mistrust that exists between the State and the people, yet our egos are so inflated that we are not willing to learn any lessons from the East Pakistan debacle. The report that Chinese were engaged in talks with militants for about five years shows that Chinese friends do not believe in projection of even positive pursuits. Chinese move is significant as attempts are being made by some countries especially India to undermine CPEC. These powers are also financing, arming and training Baloch militants who carry out attacks on law enforcing agencies, developmental projects and also on foreigners. Our armed forces and intelligence agencies are fully aware of the threat and that’s why a separate security division for security of Chinese nationals and CPEC projects has been raised. We hope that Pakistan and China would work in tandem in reaching out to militants and neutralising them to foil enemy designs.

