Chinese Delegation Visits QAU to explore academic cooperation

Staff Reporter

A delegation of representatives, faculty members and scholars of different institutions and Chines universities visited Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) to explore prospective research collaboration and academic partnership.

Senior Dean, QAU, Prof. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah welcomed the delegation and gave a detailed presentation about strengths and achievements of Quaid-i-Azam University. He said that QAU has consistently been ranked top university in the country by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). In Addition, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings has declared QAU among top 500 universities of the world. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah said that scholarly and academic links among nations are also important along with political ties. A number of proposals of academic and research collaborations were discussed and agreed. Dr. Imtiaz-ud-Din, acting registrar, QAU, and faculty members of the Department of History attended the meeting.

The delegation also visited the Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations (TIAC) and National institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) QAU. Dr. Ghani-ur-Rahman, Director, Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations (TIAC) and Syed Umar Hayat, Officer Incharge (NIHCR) briefed the delegation about historical background, functions and academic activities of respective institutions. The Chinese scholars gave detailed presentations to students and faculty at the Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations and shared new archeological finds in Xinjiang region of China.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Prof. Duan Qing, School of Foreign Languages, Peking University. The delegation also includes a number of high profile representatives of different institutions including Prof. LI Xiao, School of Chinese Classics, Renmin University of China, Mr. Zhou Zhibing, Deputy Director of Specialized Committee on Bronze Ware, China Cultural Relics Academy, Ms. MengSihui, Research Fellow, The Palace Museum, Beijing, China, Ms. Chong-Yuan Chien, Member of Singapore National Arts Council Arts Advisory Panel, Board Director of Arts House Limited, Singapore, Associate Prof. Zhang Jiamei, School of Foreign Languages, Peking University, Associate Prof. Fan Jingling, School of Foreign Languages, Peking University.