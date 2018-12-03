Chinese delegation visits PU

Salim Ahmed

A nine-member delegation from China’s ichuan Province headed by Deputy Mayor from Linyi Ms Guo Jie called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter at his office here on Monday. Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and others were present on the occasion. The vice chancellor gave a brief introduction about the PU and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas.

He said that the administration aimed at enhancing international connection of PU with world’s leading academic and research institutions. Later the souvenirs were presented to the delegation.

