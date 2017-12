Staff Reporter

A 10-member delegation from various technological companies of China called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir at his office here on Thursday.

The delegation comprised on Cao Wei, Yan Hegang, Wang Ying, Liu Taiping, Chen Guoyi, Gao Xiaoqiang, Luo Xinzhou, He Weina, Peng Renqing and Wu Wanxin.

The PU deans of faculties and principals of colleges were also present. The vice chancellor gave a brief introduction about the PU.