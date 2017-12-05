Chinese delegation visits PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

A six-member delegation from Guizhou Academy of Sciences, China headed by Prof. Zhang Hong Jiang on Monday visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to observe the potential for development of mountainous agriculture.

The delegation met with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Sarwat Naz Mirza and Deans of various faculties and concerned institutions/directorates. The delegation discussed the areas of mutual interest in various disciplines to collaborate in future.

The delegation also observed the situation of economic crop cultivation in Pakistan, sharing information regarding agricultural products and crop pest control besides exploring further possibilities to exchange technical knowledge and establish a mutual working relationship between both the institutions.

Dr. Sarwat Naz Mirza briefed the delegation members about university’s mission, functions and programmes. He shared various achievements, initiatives and also apprised the delegation members about the completed, ongoing and proposed academic & research projects.

He hoped for the research and academic collaboration in the areas of high efficiency Irrigation system, mountain agriculture, Technological advancements and for the exchange of faculty members, students and other joint research activities.

Deans and Directors of concerned disciplines also discussed potential areas of collaboration to strengthen the ties of academics and research programmes.—APP