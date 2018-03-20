Chinese delegation visits PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

A 15-member Chinese delegation headed by the Vice President, Huazhong Agriculture University (HZAU), Wuhan, China Prof. Dr. Wu Ping met Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza here on Monday and university’s Deans, Directors and Faculty members of different departments/Institutes.

The delegation is on a two-day visit to PMAS-AAUR for exchange of scientific knowledge and collaboration in agricultural research and development program keeping in view the One Belt One Road initiative.

The experts during the meeting exchanged the information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

They discussed the area of potential between HZAU and PMAS-AAUR by sharing expertise, scientific material and information, exchange of faculty, researchers and students, sponsoring of research, training of scientists & students and to organize international conferences and workshops.

Presiding over the meeting with Chinese delegation, the VC PMAS-AAUR said that after CPEC initiation, relationship between China and Pakistan has entered into a new era and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas.—APP