Chinese delegation visits FPCCI

A high Powered Chinese Delegation led by Mr. Gao Yunlong President of All-China Chamber of Industry and Commerce (ACCIC) & Chairman Council of the China Federation for Peace & Development (CFPD) visited FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad and met President FPCCI Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai and Other Office Bearers of FPCCI to discuss various bilateral trade and economic related issued between Pakistan and China.

While welcoming the delegation, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI highlighted the contribution of China in economic development and prosperity of Pakistan. He also talked about the level playing field and significant share of Pakistan in imports of China for reducing trade deficit. President FPCCI also informed about the activities of FPCCI at global and national level and emphasized on collaboration between both national chambers for holding of commercial activities like holding of exhibitions and formulation of delegations. He also acknowledged the Chinese investment in Pakistan in the backdrop of CPEC which will improve infrastructure and energy situation of Pakistan.

Mr. Gao Yunlong President of All-China Chamber of Industry and Commerce (ACCIC) & Chairman Council of the China Federation for Peace & Development (CFPD) stated that Pakistan and China relations had entered into strategic partnership which would go a long way in economic and social development of both countries. He stressed on the importance of interaction between business people, expansion of trade and creation of joint ventures investment between both nations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ikhtair Baig, Sr. Vice President FPCCI, Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour Immediate Past President FPCCI, Vice Presidents FPCCI Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Muslim Muhammedi, Qurban Ali, Former Vice Presidents Atif Ikram Sheikh and Mian Shaukat Masud, Malik Sohail Hussain, Senator Mian Atique, Ms. Amna Malik and other prominent businessmen.

