Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan next month

Islamabad

A high level Chinese delegation will visit Pakistan next month in a bid to expedite the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects agreed by the both sides during 7th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) held here in November 2017.

“The delegation will interact with high level government officials, and local trade bodies besides while it will also visit all the provinces to ensure speeding up work on all nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to be established under the umbrella of CPEC,” Project Director CPEC, Hassan Daud Butt told APP here.

He said progress on all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including up-gradation of Main Line-1 (ML) railway track is going smoothly and without any delay.

He said progress of all the projects that were agreed by the both China and Pakistan during 7th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CPEC held here on November 21, 2017 was on track as both sides were committed to complete the projects as early as possible.

Responding to a question regarding possible delay in the $8.2 billion ML-1 project, the project director said earlier due to huge implications in the project, the revised PC-1 of first phase got delayed, however he said ministry of railways had assured to submit the PC-1 of phase-1 by February 20, therefore groundbreaking of the project was likely to be launched in few months as per announcement made by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal last month.

He said the ministry of planning had also sought time from cabinet committee on CPEC to discuss details of the project in next meeting and discussion would help further boosting the progress of project.

Giving details about preliminary design review of the project, Butt said work scope of phase-1 sub projects had already been completed.Similarly, he said work of standards and specifications, BOQs, and cost estimates both local and foreign had also been finalized.

He said now approval of PC-1 and award of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) would be given on fast track to ensure ground breaking of the project as early as possible.—APP