Chinese delegation, UNODC reps visit ANF HQs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A high level delegation from National Narcotics Control Committee (NNCC) of China alongwith representatives from UNODC visited ANF HQ, which included Mr. Deshing Xiong, Deputy Secretary General NNCC, Mr. Jermey Douglas, Representative UNODC Regional Office South East Asia & Pacific, Mr. Cesar Guedes, Representative UNODC Pakistan. Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, DG ANF Pakistan warmly welcomed the guests. During the visit, issues of mutual concern in field of controlling drugs & precursor trafficking were brought under discussion.

Representatives of both the countries i.e. Pakistan and China agreed upon further augmentation of the existing level of bilateral counter narcotics cooperation between the two countries by supporting each other’s anti drug initiatives and by establishing bilateral interaction mechanisms at appropriate levels. As a manifestation of the resolve, Border Liaison Office (BLO) has been recently inaugurated at Pak-China border, Sost which will help both the countries in real time information sharing and carrying out intelligence based joint operations to effectively counter the drugs related activities across the border.

Mr. Deshing Xiong, Deputy Secretary General NNCC assured up gradation of technical and operational capacity of ANF by establishment of bilateral support mechanism e.g. database. He further assured that China being the world’s largest producer of precursor chemical would make its best efforts to counter illicit use and trafficking of chemicals especially routing through Pakistani border. He expressed that Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Peoples Republic of China are strategic partner and all weather friends which has its roots in strong mutual trust, excellent cooperation and convergence of views on regional and global issues including counter-narcotics (CN) cooperation.

