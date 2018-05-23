Chinese delegation keen to work with Sindh govt on KCR, solar panel

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government was working hard to launch Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project but due to some reasons it has been delayed but how vowed it would be taken up in the next tenure.

This he said while talking to a eight-member Chinese delegation led by Yuan Jun, President of Norinco International. The other members were Wang Xiaobing VP of the company, Cui Dongjian, the deputy General manager of Rail Transit Department and others. The chief minister was assisted by Minister P&D Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and Secretary Transport Saeed Awan.

The chief minister said that KCR has been included in CPEC project. Its feasibility report and necessary approvals from different forums of the federal government have also been submitted to the Chinese authorities for necessary action.

He added that the project was scheduled to be kicked off in December last year but delayed due to certain reasons and now it would be started after election of the new government.

The visiting delegation showed interest to participate in the tendering process of the KCR project and also offered to work with Sindh government in installation of solar power panels. The chief minister welcomed the offer and urge them to install a plant for manufacturing solar panels in Sindh. In the meeting development of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project also came under discussion and the chief minister offered the Chinese delegation to work with Sindh government. The chief minister urged the delegation head to submit their proposals with the P&D department for further necessary action.— INP

