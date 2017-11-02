Chinese cultural festival, a glowing success

A mega colourful, impressive and entertaining Chinese cultural festival was held at the Faisal Auditorium at New Campus of the Punjab University under the auspices of PU’s Confucius Institute. The performers from friendly country China presented various cultural performances of their country’s various regions and their every performance was loudly applauded by the audience thronging the auditorium to its capacity. The Chinese artistes presented number of Chinese folk dances representing a positive message that all the ethnic groups in China are members of a unified family living together in harmony and brotherhood.

Among all of Mongolian musical instruments, the most representative was a traditional bowed stringed instrument, the horse-head fiddle. Chinese artistes presented Mongolian horse-head fiddled solo as labour, production and amusement of the Mongols are closely related to the horse. The Chinese performers presented a female group dance titled ‘Snowland Maids’ representing the culture of Qinghai –Tibet plateau which is also called ‘roof of the world’. A Chinese student presented a folk song of China’s Jiangsu province, having a mild melody. Stone Statue and Swan group dance was also presented representing Kazakh’s culture.

Pipa, which has the long history of its being played in China for two thousand years, was excellently tuned by a Chinese performer with rich playing techniques. The Pipa was also played with Pakistan’s most popular cultural musical instrument Tabla creating an inspiring blend of Pakistani and Chinese music on different rhythms. A group of Pakistani students also presented Pakistan’s popular folk songs on the occasion. Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin, PU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Confucius Institute Directors Liu Chensheng and Dr Rana Ejaz, large number of Chinese from different walks of life , PU faculty members and large number of students were presented fully appreciating and enjoying Chinese artistes performances..

PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir and Chinese Consul General Long Gingbin highly appreciated the performances of the visiting Chinese artistes. The Vic-Chancellor said on the occasion that China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and is making huge investment of 46 billion dollars through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a historic investment for the development and progress of the country and prosperity of its people and called for frequent cultural exchanges programmes between the two countries.

Peace drama festival

A three-day peace drama festival was held at the Alhamra Art Centre aiming at promoting tolerance, peace and harmony. Provincial Ministers Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan along with the Unique Group of Institutions Chairman attended the event. A large number of artists from film, tv, stage and fashion attended the festival.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman said that such healthy activities will greatly help in changing the minds of the youth in a positive way. Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan said that it was a wonderful and quite laudable effort by the Unique Group of Institutions for promoting tolerance, peace and harmony in the society in general and the young students in particular. Around 30 teams from various government, semi-government and private schools of Lahore participated in the Peace Drama Festival. Group 5 to 10 students participated in the competition and performed 10 to 15 minutes skits on the theme of ‘tolerance, peace and harmony’. The audience duly encouraged and appreciated the young students for their wonderful performances. The winners of the drama festival were teams from Unique Girls High School Wahdat Road, City School and Unique Girl High School Sabzazar Campus obtaining first, second and third positions respectively.

International conference

A three-day international conference on ‘Trends in Natural Sciences from Basic to Applied ‘ was held at the Lahore College for Women University, which was jointly organized, by Zoology and Bio-Technology Departments. It was participated by scholars, faculty members and students from number of national educational institutions as well as from China, University College London, University of Sheffield Britain, University of Mississippi USA and Covance University USA. On the final day on Friday, Dr Bai Yun Hua from China and Senior Study Director Covance University USA Dr A.Jalil Bhalli presented their papers. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the international conference, Vice-Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi said the Lahore College for Women University was making good contributions to the country’s economy and effectively playing its in social development.

International symposium

And, Faculty of Life Sciences of the University of Central Punjab organized its fifth one day international symposium on ‘ Recent Trends in Life Sciences’ for the benefit of the students community of the faculty. Eminent scientist from the University of Edinburgh UK participated in this event annually organized by the university. Host Faculty Dean Dr Mushtaq Saleem in his welcome address gave an introduction to the symposium theme.

The symposium was addressed on different aspects of its theme by Dr Umar Chaudhry from Roslin Institute of the University of Edinburgh, Dr Neil Sargison. Afterwards, an interactive questions-answers session was held in which the faculty students and members put number of searching queries to which the speakers responded in a quite satisfying manner.

Cricket homecoming

As this scribe was penning this little piece, cricket was all around not only in the provincial metropolis but all over the country as Sri Lankan team had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Saturday to play last of threeT20 matches against Pakistan at the Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The visitors had already lost the series to the hosts by 2-0. It was homecoming of international cricket yet again in the wake of World XI tour during the cricketers from seven cricket playing nations had played three matches and Pakistan had convincingly won the Independence Cup 2017.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made by all law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful, conducive and sporting atmosphere for the much awaited mega event. The Sri Lankan team’s visit is scheduled to be followed by a West Indies cricket team in November and the cricket lovers are going to have lot of international cricket to their hearts filled delight and enjoyment. More about the mega international cricket home coming to Pakistan next week please with some more details of its being held at the Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Related