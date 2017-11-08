Chinese cooking classes begin at China Cultural Centre

Staff Reporter

China Cultural Centre has organized 6th Session of‘ “Chinese Cooking Classes” at China Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

The event will offer a platform for participants to interact directly with the Chinese Master Chef and to acquire more about different recipes used in making of Chinese food.

Chinese cuisine has become ever so popular across the world, a favourite amongst everyone. Chinese recipes are typically easy, simple and full of flavour, catering for all tastes. However to make sure your Chinese recipe is a success it is important that you have good Chinese ingredients in your kitchen cupboard, and here is a simple guide to those all special ingredients used in Chinese cooking.

Chinese food is so popular that its aroma has now reached almost every single town in the world. Chinese cooking seems like really tricky to most of us, but on the contrary it’s just simple sauté, boiling and stirs fry with different important ingredients. Most of the taste in Chinese food comes from their specific ingredients, and we being novice always make the mistake of replacing them with common substitutes.

If you’re a fan of Chinese cuisine and like to cook Chinese food at home at least twice a month, even if it’s just hot and sour soup, there a few important ingredients used in Chinese cooking which will be explained by Chinese Master Chef Mr. Gao Hong Hai in the 6th Session of Chinese Cooking Classes at China Cultural Center, Islamabad.