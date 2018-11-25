Chinese consulate under attack

The ghastly attack at Chinese Consulate in Karachi carried out by terrorists has created far and wide security repercussions in the country. Though the attack was successfully foiled by security forces (especially Police), yet it led to the loss of some lives.

However, it is an undeniable fact that the warm relationship between China and Pakistan is a headache for many in general and India and America in particular. Indian/American-backed elements have been leaving no stone unturned to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. In such a befuddling scenario, Pakistan has to improve security apparatus and respond any attack smartly.

Such places like Chinese Consulate are key areas in the prosperity of the country. Such gruesome attacks are drowning foreign direct investment. One wonders Foreign Consulate is under a meagre security shadow while the bungalows of political leaders are full of guards!

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

