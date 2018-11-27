Chinese Consulate attackers were equipped with explosives, aid kits

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The forensic department of the Sindh Police on Tuesday finalized the report of Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi that killed couple of policemen among four people last week. According to the report, slabs of C-4 (explosives), two chemical bottles and a dry battery were found from the possession of attackers, who were killed by the law enforcers before they could barge into the Consulate.

It said the attackers had also brought four detonators with them. Improvised explosive device weighing three kilograms was also found from the perpetrators. The report mentions that two RGD-5 grenades were also seized from the attackers. The highly-equipped gunmen had also brought along first aid kit with them.

The Counter Terrorism Department had also completed preliminary investigation of the terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate on Monday. The investigation agencies have made key progress in probe of the incident and detained nine more suspects in the case with the help of the mobile phone data. At least three suicide attackers tried to storm the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning, but were killed before they could get into the building.

Two policemen and two civilians embraced martyrdom during the attack launched by the three terrorists armed with suicide jackets. The attackers were killed in the shootout with the law enforcement agencies. It is pertinent to note here that a pro-India militant organization, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility of the attack.

