Chinese consulate attackers’ path traced

PTI announces jobs for families of martyred, injured

Observer Report

Karachi

Tracing the path used by the terrorists in the attack on Chinese consulate, investigative teams made a major breakthrough on Sunday.

Reports citing sources revealed that the attackers had reached the metropolis through Hub on the morning of the attack. “From Hub, the attackers took the Sher Shah Road for Mai Kolachi and reached the Chinese consulate through the Boat Basin route.”

Moreover, they informed that the attackers had scanned the area a couple of hours prior after which they attacked with the help of a rented car.

It was also added that the CCTV footage of the path used by the terrorists is also being obtained.

Reports had revealed that the attackers who were killed in the confrontation had aimed to break into the consulate from the visa issuance section but were intervened by security officials at a checkpoint.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawmaker Faisal Vawda on Sunday announced jobs for the family members of those security personnel who valiantly embraced martyrdom during an attack on Chinese Consulate and averted the tragedy. Vawda also announced jobs for the family members of injured security personnel.

While taking to media, Vawda said that jobs would be given within 15 to 25 days. He vowed to not leave family members of the martyred alone. “We all must unite in anti-terror campaign”, added the lawmaker.

Share on: WhatsApp