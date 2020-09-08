Chinese company’s garbage collection contract restored

The 12th meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Finance Syed Hassan Naqvi and other members of the board including MD Solid Waste Management. The meeting reviewed the performance of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. At the 12th meeting of the Solid Waste Management Board, the contract of the Chinese garbage collection company Hangzhou Jinjiang in the District West was restored. The Sindh government had canceled the contract of the Chinese garbage collection company last year due to its poor performance. The SSWMB decided to restore the contract following an assurance of cleanliness by a Chinese company and a decision by an arbitrator appointed by the provincial government. In the meeting, The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleanliness of the city and all garbage collection companies should be responsible to pick up garbage from the city. He also directed MD Solid Waste Management to issue payments to the company after audit by an independent audit firm. Chief Secretary Sindh also directed MB Solid Waste Management to submit report of garbage collection companies said that performance report of all companies should be presented in the next meeting of the board. “A tender should also be issued for garbage collection from Korangi and Central districts before the next meeting of the board.” added the Chief Secretary. The meeting set up three committees to oversee procurement and development works and monitoring the performance of the SSWMB. During the meeting, the Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani said that solid waste management has to improve its performance to keep the city clean. The Board approved the budget of Solid Waste Management Board of Rs. 6.47 billion for year 2020-21. The meeting also approved the solarization of Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and landfill sites.