Chinese company Yuhuang’s methanol project in southern US enters key phase

New Orleans

Yuhuang’s methanol project, the largest green field investment in methanol by a Chinese company in southern U.S. state of Louisiana, has made breakthrough in its construction, according to Chinese Yuhuang Chemical Industries Inc. (YCI).

“The installation of our first major equipment on foundation this week signified our project has entered above-ground construction phase, a new breakthrough in building our facility here,” Charlie Yao, CEO of YCI Methanol One, told Xinhua.

“We will gradually place in the majority of the large equipment on foundation, stepping into the construction assembly stage,” Yao added.

YCI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Company, is constructing a 1.85-billion-dollar methanol production facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

The methanol production facility began in January 2017, while commercial production of methanol is expected to begin in mid-2020.

It is estimated to provide about 2,000 jobs at the peak of its construction phase, and during the operation phase, the plant is expected to add at least 100 permanent jobs, said Yao.—Xinhua

