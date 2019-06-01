Staff Reporter

Lahore

A Chinese ceramics company “ Hunan Yatai Ceramics” will establish ceramics plant worth 70 million US dollar at upcoming Allama Iqbal Industrial City ,a project of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). An investment agreement has been inked with FIEDMC and Chinese company. Ma Yun Wei Chairman “Hunan Yatai company Ltd ” and Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq Chairman FIEDMC signed on behalf of their respective companies at a simple but impressive ceremony held here Saturday. Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi was also present on the occasion.