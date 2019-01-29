Chinese company shows interest to invest in Pak films, music

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Tencent, one of the biggest Chinese music companies of the world, called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here Monday and showed keen interest to invest in the fields of film and music in Pakistan.

The information minister, in the meeting, said music of Pakistan was highly rich and diverse and “we wish to encourage our artists to showcase their talent and promote the diversity in the cultural landscape of the country through the art of music.”

He said the Pakistani music was highly popular in various regions, including the Sub-continent. “Our country has produced one of the legendry musicians, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who not only dominated the scene of music in the Sub-continent but made his mark at the global level too,” he added.

The minister told the delegation that Lok Virsa, an attached department of the Ministry of Information, was also working to preserve the dying musical instruments with a view to protect the historical music.

Fawad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had introduced a new revolutionary visa regime to encourage tourism, sports and investment in the country. “We are open to investment in the fields of film and music as these are vital mediums to promote values and culture of any society.” He also invited the Chinese filmmakers to come to Pakistan and shoot the scenic beauty of its northern areas.

