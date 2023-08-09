Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Mohammad Khurshid Barlas met with Mr. Li Ping Director Overseas Representative Office of Yunnan, China, Commerce in Pakistan at his office.Both exchanges their views regarding Investment Opportunities in Pakistan.Mr. Barlas has extended the invitation to Chinese companies for participating at upcoming 3rd Edition of “Pakistan International Housing & Construction Exhibition” in November 2023 at Pak China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.

Chairman PAEI Mr. Khurshid Barlas has offered an allocated pavilion for the Chinese Companies to Mr. Ling Ping. Mr. Barlas emphasised that this step of International Pavilion at Expo shall boost Direct Investment & Bi-Lateral trade opportunities for Pakistan.Mr, Ling Ping has confirmed he shall participate in 3rd Edition of “Pakistan International Housing & Construction Exhibition” in Islamabad.