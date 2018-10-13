Chinese Co intends to establish vocational university in Pakistan

Islamabad

China’s St Fulin Group has offered to set up a vocational university in Pakistan to meet ever-increasing demand of skilled labour for projects being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework. ‘At present, we are discussing details with concerned officials in Pakistan and embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and hoping for a positive response and cooperation,’ Scarlet, CPO of St Fulin Group said, says a message received here from Beijing.

‘China is best in vocational education in world rather even in some areas it is better than Germany and Japan and we are ready to impart quality training to Pakistani students in their country,’ she told APP in an interview. While acknowledging that Pakistan has good universities and o r educational institutions, she stressed that country needed more vocational training institutions to fulfil requirement of manufacturing sector, adding Pakistan was country of 200 million people and everyone could not be provided white-collar jobs.

Scarlet said that at present China was developing roads and communication infrastructure in Pakistan and there was a high demand for skilled workers for projects being completed under CPEC. She informed that St Fulin Group established a permanent office in Pakistan was jointly working along with Chinese education ministry and was affiliated with a number of vocational universities and institutes.

CPO said in beginning, a two-member delegation was leaving for Pakistan and later o r delegations would also join, adding, ‘we will have discussions with concerned Pakistani officials and during meetings, we will share our experience which China achieved during last 40 years because of its reforms and development strategy.’ The delegation will have meetings with officials responsible of setting up industrial parks and visit different universities to show what is happening in China and how Pakistan can learn from China to make it an industrial giant.—APP

