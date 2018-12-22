Chinese Co. assures hiring locals in Rashaki

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully prepared to give incentives to foreign investors to boost economic and trade activities in the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Industry and Trade, Abdul Karim said during a site visit to Rashaki economic zone along with a delegation of Chinese company China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) here on Friday.

The delegation included officials of the Chinese embassy and Vice President of Chinese Foreign Research Centre, Mr . Long Gooqiang Talking to the delegation, the minister said that Rashaki economic.—Agencies

