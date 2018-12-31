Chinese clarification on CPEC

AS some elements once again tried to stir controversy on China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the Chinese embassy in Islamabad as well as ministry of planning were quick to refute the reports that claimed Pakistan had to repay $40 billion CPEC loans to China. The Chinese embassy and the ministry of planning termed the reports misleading, wrong and based on assumptions.

Indeed most of the projects completed or in the process of completion under the CPEC are direct Chinese investment and they are not loans. Most of this investment has been made in power projects that helped the country cope with the prolonged electricity load shedding. The financial liability as also pointed out by the clarification statements stand to the tune of about $6 billion. These are in fact low interest loans and grants in infrastructure projects spreading over twenty to twenty five years payback period. These loans are also not a matter of much concern for the government, as repayment will start in 2021. The fact of matter is that resultant benefits of the Chinese investment and the loans to Pakistan economy would far outweigh these outflows. Given the CPEC importance for economic growth of the country, it is important that media avoids speculations. Media should check data and figures, before publishing any CPEC related story, from relevant quarters in Pakistan or the Chinese embassy that is very much accessible. Publishing incorrect reports amounts to playing in the hands of enemies that are already hatching conspiracies to sabotage the CPEC through different means. Both the countries are also engaged in dialogue on the utilisation of Chinese grants for important projects such as New Gwadar international airport and establishment of vocational training centre. We need to highlight more positive impact of the CPEC on Pakistan and its economy, as it will encourage foreign investors to invest in the special economic zones. Already several countries have expressed their interest to join the CPEC — something that has greatly disturbed opponents and enemies of the project. There is across the board consensus on this corridor project and we need to take this spirit forward in order to fully reap the benefits of the mega project, which has in fact given a new dimension to Pak-China friendship.

