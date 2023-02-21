Chinese Charge’d Affairs calls on Ishaq Dar, discusses ways to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Charge’d Affairs to Pakistan Pang Chunxue called on Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, today on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the country’s finance czar highlighted long-standing and deep-rooted brotherly ties between Islamabad and Beijing. Both sides agreed that Pakistan and China hold strong bilateral relations in a number of economic avenues.

Dar and Ms. Pang Chunxue exchanged views about further deepening economic ties as well as financial sectors. Dar also commended the support of Chinese leadership to Pakistan in its challenging times and shared various economic measures taken by the government to bring the economy on a progressive path.

In her comments, Ms. Chunxue appreciated the policy steps taken by Islamabad for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability. She expressed goodwill gestures and assured the continuous support of the Chinese Government to Pakistan and added that government of China stands with the people of Pakistan and is willing to provide every possible assistance.

Both sides also exchanged views on the progress on CPEC projects and reiterated to further expedite the successful implementation of CPEC projects for the mutual benefits of the two countries. The two sides extended resolve to accelerate and enhance mutual cooperation.