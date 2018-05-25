Chinese CG to Lahore visits PKLI

Staff Reporter

Long Dingbin, the People’s Republic of China’s Consul General in Lahore, paid a visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre where he met with the hospital’s President and CEO Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhter and other management team members on May 24, 2018.

The Consul General was accompanied on the visit by other officials from the Chinese Consulate in Lahore. The guests were warmly welcomed by the hospital management and were given a detailed tour of the hospital premises. They were glad to know that PKLI is focused on reducing the burden of Kidney and Liver diseases, including eliminating Hepatitis, from Pakistan by raising awareness about preventive measures in addition to providing free or subsidized treatment facilities to the poor at par with the rich without any discrimination. The visitors expressed that PKLI is an excellent project that would definitely raise the standard of healthcare delivery in Pakistan. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues of collaborations. Dingbin said that the Consulate will provide scholarships to help PKLI in training of staff, including nursing and paramedics.

The Consulate in Lahore donated $50,000 to the hospital as a goodwill gesture by the People’s Republic of China. Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhter thanked them for the visit and for their resolve to support the noble cause.

Dr. Saeed mentioned that there is heavy prevalence of Hepatitis in Pakistan and China so both sides should join hands to eliminate this deadly diseases through collaboration in cutting-edge research and sharing of modern technology. The CEO also briefed the delegation of Chinese Consulate that the Government of Punjab will provide full financial support to the hospital to operate 500 beds for the first 3 years.