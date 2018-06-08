Chinese CG discusses CPEC projects with Chief Minister

The Consul General of China in Karachi, Mr Wang Yu called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman here on Thursday.

During the meeting held at the CM House, the Chinese Consul General and Chief Minister discussed the issues of their mutual interest and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects being established in Sindh.

Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman presented memento, Sindhi caps and ajrak to the visiting guest—INP

