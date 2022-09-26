Chinese association donates RMB 125 million for flood-hit Pakistan

Beijing: The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) on Sunday donated relief and rehabilitation assistance worth RMB 125 million for the flood victims of Pakistan.

At a ceremony held in Beijing, Lin Songtian, President of the CPAFFC, shared his grief and condolences with the bereaved families. He said that in the wake of the devastating floods, the government and people of China had made a substantive contribution to Pakistan’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said that Chinese assistance to Pakistan was demonstrative of its unique friendship with Pakistan and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.

President Lin highlighted that besides ongoing assistance, China would also play its role in post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.

Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque, lauded timely assistance by the CPAFFC and China’s local governments and enterprises for reinforcing Pakistan’s ongoing relief efforts for the flood victims.

Recalling that the two countries have always stood together in difficult times, he said that today’s ceremony is yet another demonstration of China’s solidarity and sympathy with the people of Pakistan.

Ambassador Moin also requested the Chinese government to play a proactive role in Pakistan’s economic recovery in the post-flood phase and reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen cooperation with China in areas of green development, climate resilience, and disaster management.

Ambassador Sha Zukang, President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, and Li Xikui, Chairman of China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development (CFFPD) also attended the ceremony.

The event was also attended by the leaders of prominent enterprises and charity organizations, media representatives, and senior officials of the Embassy of Pakistan. Senior government officials of many provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin, Hubei, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, and Xinjiang also sent special messages of support and sympathy for Pakistan.