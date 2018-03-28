Chinese ambassador vows broader education ties with Pakistan

Saudi envoy inaugurates Cultural Week at IIU

Zubair Qureshi

The 27th International Cultural Week/Exhibition at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) was inaugurated by Ambassador of Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki at the University’s H-10 Campus here on Tuesday.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing was the Guest of Honor on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by ambassadors of Kenya, Thailand, Turkey, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Oman, Yamen, Egypt and Somalia. Academicians and administration heads of the University including large number of faculty members and students were also present during the ceremony.

Saudi Ambassador while speaking on the occasion said educational institutions were the best platforms for building strong brotherly relations among nations. He added that students from more than fifty nations are availing facility of knowledge here at IIU which has become an international platform for students across the globe. Al-Malki congratulated IIU administration for holding this mega event every year.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing motivated Chinese students in his speech that friendship was foundation for making relationships with global community. He advised Chinese Students to promote friendship with other international students for building strong relations for future purposes. He also emphasized Chinese students to promote Chinese Culture among other international students studying here at IIU.

In his message, Rector IIU said that the mega event will show the world the most beautiful example of cultural diversity and the event will promote message of peace and harmony among national and international students of IIU.

President, IIU Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousef Al Draiweesh welcomed ambassadors at the mega event and congratulated organizers for organizing this event successful. He said that that it’s a matter of proud for him that IIU is celebrating its 27th Cultural Week with enthusiasm.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of event, Studetns’ Advisor, Dr. Tariq Javed briefed that IIU celebrates Cultural week every year with the aim to keep our cultural values intact in the face of the global cultural invasions. He said that the objective of this celebration is to provide our students and community an opportunity to witness the diversity of the IIU World.