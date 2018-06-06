Chinese ambassador meets Caretaker PM, briefs him on CPEC

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of China Yao Jing, Tuesday, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk and briefed him about the historic friendly relations that existed between China and Pakistan. He was paying a visit to Prime Minister to congratulate him on his assuming office of the prime minister of Pakistan.

The ambassador while congratulating the premiere briefed him about the various projects under the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and informed that these projects were going on fast-track and will be completed on their expected time. Ambassador Yao Jing also conveyed greetings from the Chinese leadership to the Prime Minister on assuming office.

He said that China attached great importance to China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Pakistan relations have achieved fruitful results. The CPEC embodies the achievements of the two countries’ mutually beneficial cooperation and marks a new height in China-Pakistan relations.

At the same time, comprehensive exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, people-to-people exchanges and education have been conducted. The two countries have cooperated closely in international and regional affairs, effectively safeguarding the common interests of both parties. China hopes that Pakistan will maintain political stability and complete major domestic political processes smoothly.

China wishes the caretaker government to successfully organize the election, and hopes that the PM and the caretaker government will continue to promote friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan. China believes that regardless of the outcome of the election, China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership will continue to advance. Prime Minister Mulk while expressing his gratitude to the Chinese envoy held that both the countries had the same vision of common prosperity and shared destiny of progress of their people.