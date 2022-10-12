Chinese ambassador expresses interest to invest in Pakistan’s housing sector

Nong Rong, Ambassador of China met Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works. Welcoming the delegate, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, discussed various mutual issues including Pakistan-China long-standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani highlighted that with joint efforts of successive generations and leadership, this relationship has transformed into ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. Ambassador expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s housing and manufacturing sectors.

The Secretary welcomed Ambassador’s commitment and interest in housing and manufacturing sector and extended his full support in this regard.