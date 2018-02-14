Chinese Ambassador donates ambulance to NGO

Our Correspondent

China is committed to investing in meaningful causes and working towards a more sustainable future for Pakistan. This was stated by Consul General of China Wang Yu while speaking after donating life-saving ambulance to the Aman Foundation here on Tuesday.

The Chinese Consulate, as part of its social responsibility initiatives, has partnered with the Aman Foundation to support their life-saving Ambulance program. The partnership was announced at the launch of a woman empowerment event here at the Aman Foundation head office. The woman empowerment program at Aman Tech is a Female Vocational Training Program focused to empower women from marginalized communities. The ceremony was attended by Consul General of China Wang Yu and Sindh Information and Labor Minister Nasir Hussain Shah among other supporters of the Aman Foundation. Consul General of China Wang Yu further said, “We strongly believe in supporting societies we live and work in. China place great emphasis on contributing to the development in Pakistan. CPEC, a unit of the global Belt and Road program, has successfully completed many infrastructure, transport and energy projects in Pakistan.