Chinese Ambassador congrts Mushahid for elected as Senator

ISLAMABAD : China Communist Party and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing on Monday congratulated Mushahid Hussain for his re-election as Senator.

In a message to Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan hoped that Mushahid would work for the promotion of China-Paksitan relations and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Ambassador in his message congratulated Mushahid Hussain for his re-election as Senator. He expressed the hope that during his tenure, Pakistan China relations will be further consolidated and CPEC will make more rapid progress.

Orignally published by INP