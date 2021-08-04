Chinese ambassador congratulates Khalid Mansoor on becoming PM’s CPEC aide

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday congratulated Khalid Mansoor after he was appointed as special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on CPEC – China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Congratulations to Mr. Khalid Mansoor & looking forward to jointly promoting #CPEC with high quality development”.

The ambassador also paid tribute to former CPEC Authority chief Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for his contribution to advancing the multi-billion dollar project.

“Our cooperation will be valued, friendship cherished, and efforts recognized,” Mr. Nong Rong added.

On Tuesday, Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as CPEC Authority chairman.

Taking to Twitter, rhe former director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote, “I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction”.

He added that this wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence and support of Prime Minister Imran Khan his government.

The same day, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Khalid Mansoor as his Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs.

Who is Khalid Mansoor?

Khalid Mansoor was former Chief Executive of The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco). He holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering with Distinction and honors. Mansoor was also the Chairman of Laraib Energy Limited, a subsidiary of (Hubco).

He has over 32 years of experience and expertise in Energy & Petrochemical Sectors in leading roles for mega size Projects Development, Execution, Management and Operations.

Mansoor has previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Algeria Oman Fertilizer Company (AOA). Prior to this, he held the position of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), Engro Powergen Limited (EPL) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

