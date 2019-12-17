Chinese ambassador calls on IT Minister

Zubair Qureshi

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiquui and discussed matters relating to Information Technology and e-commerce.

The Minister said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and these ties will further enhance in future.

The Federal Minister for IT emphasized the need of boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and Telecom sector. He said that Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in IT sector. The Federal Minister also sought China’s help in training Pakistan’s youth in IT skills besides starting youth exchange program between the two countries.

The Federal Minister said that environment in Pakistan is conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan as IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan has great potential.

Chinese ambassador lauded the role of Ministry of IT regarding the promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China’s collaboration with Pakistan in IT sector.

Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.