Chinese ambassador announces scholarships for Pakistani students

Staff Reporter

China Cultural day was celebrated at the premises of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, CIIT Islamabad, organized by China Study Center, CIIT Islamabad in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.

Festivities were graced by Ambassador of China Yao Jing along other dignitaries from Chinese Embassy. Diplomats from various other countries including Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iran were also present at the opening ceremony.

Rector COMSATS reiterated that Pakistan and China have always supported each other in thick and thin and history of most cordial relations between the two countries dates back since creation of Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the festivities arranged by students of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, CIIT Islamabad. In his speech he announced Scholarships for Pakistani students in Chinese Universities and reiterated that best Pakistani Universities may recommend their students to Chinese Embassy for admission in best Chinese Universities. After the Ceremony the Ambassador was given the round of Campus where students had show cased colorful stalls depicting the Culture of all provinces of Pakistan.