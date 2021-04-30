Chinese Ambassador, Air Chief discuss matters of mutual interests

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here Friday.

The ambassador congratulated the Air Chief on assuming command of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and said that PAF would achieve new heights and glory under his inspirational leadership.

The Air Chief expressed his satisfaction on the existing cooperation between PAF and PLAAF, and reiterated that this cooperation would be further strengthened.

Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.