Chinese ambassador acknowledges PCJCCI services

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Yao Jing has acknowledged that the valuable services rendered by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to bridge the communication gap between China and Pakistan would go a long way to strengthen economic relations of the two friendly nations.

The Ambassador, at a meeting with PCJCCI President Mr. S.M. Naveed and Secretary General Mr. Salahuddin Hanif extremely applauded the initiatives of promoting Chinese Language and culture, video conferencing facility and especially the efforts to support the visit of business delegations coming from China and Vice Versa.

He hoped that the enhanced communication and frequent exchange of trade delegations between the two countries would prove to be highly beneficial in achieving the ultimate goal of mutual prosperity and economic development.

The Ambassador highly appreciated the forthcoming visit of delegation comprising Executive Committee Members of PCJCCI to Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu and offered his support to make it even more fruitful so this can be utilized for business matchmaking and arranging meetings with concerned business counterparts in China.

PCJCCI Chief S.M. Naveed, while exchanging his views with the Ambassador, requested preferential treatment to PCJCCI on Visa issuance for China as the chamber works on all Pakistan basis and caters the requirements of businessmen across the board which Ambassador Yao Jing supported.

S.M. Naveed reiterated that Pak- China Chamber provides one stop solution to Chinese delegates which includes but not limited to facilitating Visa issuance, security provision, business to business, business to government meetings, industrial visits, SEZ, Providing awareness regarding taxation policies, SECP formalities, banking network, prefeasibility reports and market assessment report. The Ambassador highly appreciated the efforts of PCJCCI.

During the course of discussion, the President PCJCCI also proposed to support the restarting of operations of Cathay Pacific airlines which was ceased in 2014 as this is the only airline which caters to twenty destinations from Pakistan to China while other airlines presently operating China – Pakistan route only caters to 5 or 6 destinations.

Expressing gratitude to the Ambassador Yao Jing for an in-depth discussion, President S.M. Naveed expressed hope that this meeting will prove fruitful in further promoting private companies partnership/ joint ventures and strengthening Sino – Pak bilateral ties.