Chinese academics meet KU Vice Chancellor

A six-member delegation of academics from China met Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Karachi (KU) Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan at his office.

The delegation was led by Dean of Tsinghua University, Prof. Yan Xuetong, said a statement issued on Sunday.

The visit was aimed at taking the opinion of intellectual community on what measures should be taken to further improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, and the beneficial effects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

There is a strong cultural linkage between Pakistani and Chinese nation which must be improved and such policies must be devised, said KU VC Prof.Dr. Ajmal Khan while talking to the delegation.

He said the CPEC is a historic and most important milestone in Pak-China relations which will not only provide immense employment opportunities to Pakistani citizens but underdeveloped areas of the country will also experience massive development.

He said the CPEC will play a vital role in eradication of poverty from the country. He said Pakistan will take technological help from China, adding the CPEC is an important change maker with regards to political economy on the global front—APP

