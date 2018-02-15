China’s ZTE launches foldable smartphone in Spain

Madrid

Chinese multinational telecommunications company ZTE launched its new smartphone AXON M in Spain at an event held in Madrid late Tuesday. The high-end smartphone has an innovative design with two 5.2 inch screens, which can either be folded out to convert the phone into a tablet-sized device, or opened up to be used separately, allowing for multi-tasking with different functions carried out simultaneously on each screen. “The new era of smartphones has arrived… The AXON M is the start of an unimaginable movement regarding the capacity for the use of smartphones and ZTE is leading the way,” said Samuel Sun, the General Manager for Terminals at ZTE. Sun commented that the “ecosystem for smartphones” has evolved over the past 10 years, but “user experience” remains the same because there have been few changes to the design of the hardware.—Xinhua