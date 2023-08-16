KARACHI – The Air Link Communication Ltd, one of the largest smartphones distributors, manufacturers, and retailers in Pakistan, is all set to start assembling Xiaomi televisions in the country from January 2024.

Air Link Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha confirmed the development to a US publication. He said the setup for assembling television did not require a major investment since the assembly lines for both – mobile phone and television products – were similar.

The South Asian country witnessed surge in its foreign exchange reserves after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved much-needed bailout package.

The bailout deal was approved under certain conditions, including withdrawal of curbs on imports. The federal government, in line with the IMF demands, lifted the import restrictions, a move that brought relief to companies.

The Air Link CEO said that the firm has become profitable from breaking even in the last six months.