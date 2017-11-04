China’s vision of shared future vital for world peace: Maleeha

United Nations

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.N., Maleeha Lodhi, has lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concept of building a community of shared future for mankind, saying it was “critical for world peace and development.”

In an interview distributed by China’s Xinhua news agency, she said the concept, which was expounded in President’s Xi’s address to the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) earlier this month, represents a vision for promoting international cooperation in a world where nations were interdependent and interlinked.

“In our interconnected world, no single country or a group of countries can on their own address the complex transnational security and development challenges confronting us,” Ambassador Lodhi said, adding that this concept presented an innovative approach by seeking to build an international community based on the convergence of interests and cooperation rather than competition.

She also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, will open up new opportunities for development, enhanced connectivity and greater people-to-people contacts between the two countries, boosting regional and global economic growth.

Elaborating her remarks about President Xi’s idea of creating a “community of shared future”, the Pakistani envoy said, it would promote economic prosperity and development for all and not some, and where nations complement each other to realize the shared objectives of eliminating poverty and achieving lasting prosperity.

“In addition to traditional challenges, newer security threats like transnational terrorism and cyber crime transcend national borders and disrupt global security, thus making it impossible for any single country to tackle them alone,” she said.

The community of shared interests represents an effective response to threats in a world characterized by an increasingly complex and multidimensional security environment,she added.

Moreover, promoting regional and global cooperation for development in a fair and equitable manner also reinforces security, as it bridges gaps between countries and reduces disparities, thus overcoming confrontation, she said.

“In this regard, the Belt and Road Initiative – running across three continents, involving over 60 countries and around 4.4 billion people – stands out as the most significant initiative of our times for promoting transnational connectivity, enhancing trade and investment and facilitating cooperation to fully utilize the economic potential of the participating countries,” Ambassador Lodhi said.—APP