IN the backdrop of fast-changing regional and global developments, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has extended an unambiguous assurance to Pakistan, declaring that no matter how the international landscape changes, his country will always stand by Pakistan’s core interests. During his extensive meetings with Pakistani leadership and public talk, the Chinese dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive approach and new initiatives for forging peaceful and cooperative relations in the neighbourhood.

China’s unwavering support and firm assurances to contribute significantly to economic growth of Pakistan makes it once again abundantly clear as to why their friendship is called ‘all-weather’ and deeper than sea. This is the difference between Pakistan’s friendship with China and relations with some other important capitals and therefore, strategic relationship between the two countries is a source of strength for both of them. What Mr. Wang Qishan pronounced were not mere words as these were backed up with practical measures and moves aimed at further deepening multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries. He not only expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s efforts in addressing the menace of terrorism and regional initiatives aimed at bolstering peace and security but also initiated new projects and programmes designed to accelerate the pace of socio-economic development of Pakistan. During the crucial visit of the Chinese leader, the two countries signed four important projects under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vowed to expand the scope of the gigantic project to include new areas of interest to Pakistan. Matiari-Lahore 660 KV transmission line, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Confucius Institute at University of Punjab and establishment of China’s tech giant Huawei’s technical support centre in Pakistan would surely go a long way in diversifying bilateral cooperation, developing mutual understanding and creating new economic and job opportunities. Unveiling of plaque of Rashakai project is particularly important as it is indication of a solid move towards setting up of much-talked-about special economic zones under the CPEC, which have the potential to accelerate the pace of industrialization. Priority being given to Rashakai would also help remove misunderstanding and propaganda that the Western route of the Corridor was not getting due attention as the zone will have the potential to become key trade and logistics hub connecting Kashgar, Kabul and Gwadar on the Belt & Road and be a high-end host of international commercial, technological and manufacturing hub. Reiteration of strong commitment by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with the Chinese Vice President for CPEC and its extension to include new areas of agriculture, industrial development and socio-economic uplift would also negate the impression of slow movement on CPEC-related projects. CPEC is rightly being described as a binding force between the two countries and a project that would increase inter-dependence to such a level and scale that no other country would find it possible to cause a dent into this enviable relationship. Pakistan is passing through an economic crisis which would continue to pose threat to the political sovereignty of the country until and unless we move forward firmly to put the country firmly on its own feet economically and financially. CPEC has the potential to contribute immensely towards realization of this cherished objective and sagacity demands that not only work on the already agreed upon projects should be expedited but new areas and avenues be identified and included in its framework without wastage of further time. The Chinese Vice President has rightly pointed out that the second phase of CPEC would bring even more benefits for both Pakistan and China. His observation that with the BRI moving towards high quality development, CPEC is rapidly extending to new priority areas including industrial parks and people’s livelihood is also a message that Beijing was all too willing to take bilateral cooperation under CPEC to new heights for mutual advantage and now it is for Pakistan to seize the opportunity offered by China. As the two countries have shared interest in peace, security and stability of the region, hopefully the interaction of their leadership during visit of the Vice President would help forge greater understanding and convergence on how to tackle the challenges posed by issues like US-Iran conflict, obstacles to restoration of peace in Afghanistan, conspiracies to destabilize some regions of Pakistan and designs against the CPEC.