China’s twin feats

THIS week China achieved two distinctive successes that confirm its status as one of the leading researchers and developers in the realm of science and technology as well as defence. It has successfully landed a robotic spacecraft on the far side of the Moon and also tested its most powerful non-nuclear weapon, dubbed the “Mother of All Bombs” by official media in a reference to a US munition used in Afghanistan.

Ancient China is credited with four major inventions that have had a major impact on overall socio-economic development of the humanity – the compass, gunpowder, papermaking and printing, the technological advances that were known in Europe only by the end of the Middle Ages. But now China is making rapid strides in research and development and why not as it is spending 2.5% of GDP on R&D and contribution of scientific and technological advances towards growth of economy was said to be about 60%. President Xi Jinping has set three-step goals in this regard: to develop China into an innovation-oriented country by 2020, to place it among top innovation-oriented countries by 2030 and to turn China into a technological innovation powerhouse by 2025. The two latest developments indicate that China was firmly on its path to realize these cherished objectives. Experts say that landing on the far side isn’t fundamentally different to landing on the near side of the Moon but it presents a communications challenge because there’s no direct line of sight to Earth. This major milestone in space exploration would potentially help scientists better understand the structure, formation and evolution of Earth’s natural satellite. The development of ‘Mother of All Bombs’ means China is fast catching up the US in military technology and might surpass it one day as the Chinese bomb is five to six metres long (16 to 20 feet), but weighs less than the American version.

Share on: WhatsApp