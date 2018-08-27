China’s TCL Electronics plans to expand footprint in Pakistan

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chinese company TCL Electronics Pakistan is looking to further penetrate Pakistan’s electronics and mobile phone market.

According to Radio Pakistan, the company’s executives believe the market has now reached a point where high-end tech products are gaining strength.

However, the company, a subsidiary of TCL Corporation China, is concerned about the low purchasing power of consumers in Pakistan. General Manager TCL Sunny Yang said it views Pakistan

as a strategic market with population of over 200 million.

He said understanding of Pakistani consumers is increasing and they are now more aware of global brands and technology, which translates into more demand for high-end products.

He said the trend would help them introduce white goods and mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that it took China two years to switch from traditional to smart TVs and Pakistan is also shifting, which would lead to more demand for TV sets and other products in the future.

