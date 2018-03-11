China’s support makes way transforming energy sector

Beijing

Experts here spoke high of China’s decisive role in transforming Pakistan’s energy sector, as well as boosting the country’s overall economy.

It was China’s support that paved the way, making Pakistan free of its major socio-economic crisis mainly the load-shedding, experts said here on Saturday.

China over the last five years, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping pursued economic diplomacy in carrying out its decades’ old historical relationship with Pakistan.

A power project planned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has cut 13-14 hours of daily power outages in 2013 to zero in 70 percent areas in Pakistan.

According to the experts, the CPEC’s impact on the South Asia’s economy is also quite favourable as it helped the regional countries to achieve 5.3-percent economic growth in 2017, the highest in last 10 years.

The CPEC, a flagship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, aims to promote economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.Proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, the initiative aims to create greater trade, infrastructure and people-to-people links between Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond by reviving and expanding the ancient Silk Road routes.

The modern version comprises an overland Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road. It is a global public good that follows international rules, an international cooperation platform that follows market principles, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People’s Congress, China’s national legislature.

Wang also said China will work on both hardware connectivity of infrastructure and software connectivity of policy.—Agencies